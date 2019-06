Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress Sunday described as ‘political conspiracy’ the advisory from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to the West Bengal government on the law enforcement machinery in the state and said it would respond ‘appropriately’.

“The so-called advisory from the MHA to the West Bengal government is nothing but a political conspiracy. We will respond appropriately,” the Trinamool said in a brief statement.

Later, state minister and Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said a reply will be sent Monday by the state government and Trinamool.

Chatterjee attacked Home Minister Amit Shah, calling the advisory a ‘major conspiracy’ by him to destabilise the Mamata Banerjee government.

“This is nothing but a political connivance against Bengal. The peace that we have among the people here, was it there in Gujarat? The BJP government at the centre is trying to usurp the situation in the state,” he said.

“Ever since 2014, they have been planning to disturb the Mamata Banerjee government. A strong conspiracy is now on to destabilise the state government. We and the people of Bangla will counter this tooth and nail,” Chatterjee told media persons.

Accusing the centre of making constant efforts to ‘disgrace’ the state government over the last two years, he said: “The latest is this advisory note sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the law and order situation in the state”.

Referring to Shah, who is also the BJP President, the minister alleged the party is dictating home policy.

Calling Bengal the ‘most peaceful state’, he asked whether an advisory was sent when there was violence in Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat.

“We are not afraid, we are aware of what is going on. We will counter this. We condemn all these machinations, this improper use of power by the central government and the BJP. This is an insult to the state and its people,” he said.

Six Trinamool workers have been killed post elections, the minister said, asking where was Shah then.

Calling the Sandeshkhali incident as ‘pre-planned’, he accused the BJP of fomenting trouble in the state and trying to endanger its culture and traditions.

Iterating that the law and order situation was ‘under control’, the Mamata Banerjee government has told the centre that ‘firm and appropriate actions’ were initiated in case of a few ‘stray post-poll clashes’ in the state.

The state government’s statement in response to Union Home Ministry’s advisory issued Sunday regarding continuing violence that came in the form of a letter signed by Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De has claimed that the clashes were perpetrated by ‘some anti-social elements’.

The Union Home Ministry advisory had expressed ‘deep concern’ over continuing violence and directed the state government to uphold law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

The advisory was issued in the aftermath of political clashes in North 24 Parganas district’s Sandeshkhali that left four people dead since Saturday.

IANS