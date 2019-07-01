Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader from West Bengal’s West Midnapore district was found dead near his house Monday morning, police said.

The body of Ganesh Bhunia, a Trinamool block leader from Narayangarh, was recovered from a roadside bush and bore injury marks, police saud.

The Trinamool Congress has accused ‘BJP-backed miscreants’ for the murder.

“The BJP is trying to establish the politics of violence and murder in Bengal. They are resorting to killings, loot, vandalism and arson to gain control over regions. Trinamool Congress is still patiently trying to protect the Democratic fabric in every possible way,” a district Trinamool Congress leader said.

“The way they are trying to terrorise people after winning just 18 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, shows their true colour. We strongly protest against their brand of politics,” he said.

The BJP leaders, however, refuted the charges labelled against them and claimed that Bhunia was murdered due to the infighting within the Trinamool leadership.

The incident took place just two days after a Trinamool leader was shot dead in broad day light in Hoogly district’s Vander railway station.

IANS