Mumbai: After winning in the Lok Sabha elections, TMC’s young MP and actress Nusrat Jahan is set to step into a new world.

Nusrat is going to marry Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain very soon. It will be a destination wedding and will be held in Istanbul.

Nusrat recently shared a romantic picture on Instagram, in which her wedding ring is visible and she can be seen holding someone’s hand. She captioned the photo: “When reality is finally better than ur dreams, the best thing to hold on to in life… is each other..!!”.

This post all but confirms that Nusrat is finally tying the knot.

Last year, there were rumors that Nusrat has been married to a doctor. However, by sharing the photo Nusrat put an end to the speculations.

According to reports, preparations for the wedding have already started at Nusrat’s house in Kolkata in full swing.

