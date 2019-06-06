Korukonda (Malkangiri): A one-and-half-year old girl child died while undergoing treatment at Khairaput community health centre (CHC) in Malkangiri district Wednesday night. Family members alleged medical negligence behind the loss of life.

According to the family, the child fell sick Monday and the family members took her to the Khairaput based community health centre the same day. The doctor there misbehaved with them instead of administering required medication on her.

The doctor sent her blood sample for test only after they pleaded with him for saving her life, they alleged. They further added that their little girl breathed her last by the time the blood test report could reach the CHC.

“Had the doctor started treating her earlier and had the blood test report arrived in time, she would not have died,” the grief-stricken family said.

Tension prevailed at the CHC premises after news of the incident broke.

PNN