Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, two toddlers succumbed to the injuries they had sustained in a wall collapse incident at Keshari Nagar slum in Unit VI area under Capital police station here early Wednesday morning. The deceased were identified as Tulasi Kandi, 3, and Nagena Kandi, 2.

According to sources, the children’s father, Susanta Kandi is a resident of Ambapua village under Gangapur police limits in Ganjam. Kandi, a daily wager has been staying along with his family and the in-laws at Keshari Nagar slum for the past 11 years.

The mother of the deceased kids, Sona Biswal, told Orissa POST, “I along with my husband, two daughters and my younger brother were sleeping in the room when the wall which was damaged in the cyclonic storm Fani May 3 suddenly collapsed on us. I fell unconscious while my daughters sustained severe injuries. The neighbours immediately rushed for help after hearing our screams. I came to know that both of my daughters were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack when I regain my senses Wednesday night.”

The elder sibling, Tulasi, died Thursday while the younger, Nagena succumbed to the injurious Friday afternoon.

Bhubaneswar-Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena reached the slum and consoled the aggrieved family. He handed them over a cheque of Rs 30,000 and made all arrangements required for the cremation of the bodies.

The locals informed Orissa POST that the family did not repair the house damaged in the cyclone so that they could show the house to the authorities in order to get house damage assistance announced by the government.