New Delhi: Maintaining that people need to pay if they want good services, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that toll system would continue to mop up funds for building roads in the country.

“If you want good services, you have to pay for it. Government does not have money…,” Gadkari said while replying to the members on the demands for grants of his Ministry.

After his reply, the Lower House passed the demands for Grants of Road Transport and Highways Ministry for 2019-20 by voice vote. During his reply, the Minister said that Road Transport and Highways Ministry had built over 40,000 km highways in the last five years which is 60 per cent more than the previous five years.

He also said that the Ministry would soon implement a policy to ensure 100 per cent electronic tolling on all national highways. Gadkari also informed the House that 786 black spots have been identified which are accident-prone and the Ministry has taken corrective measures to rectify 300 such spots.

Underscoring the role of good highways in the country, Gadkari quoted the late former US President John F. Kennedy. “American roads are not good because America is rich. America is rich because of American roads.” he quoted Kennedy.

The Minister said India has become a manufacturing hub for automobile sector and could become one of the top manufacturers of electric vehicles. The subsidy provided for promotion of electric vehicles would help the country grow faster in the adoption of green vehicles.

Counting various achievements of road ministry, Gadkari said 65,000 km highways are being developed under the flagship Bharatmala Project.