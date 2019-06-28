New York: Actor Tom Hiddleston is all set to make his debut on Broadway with the revival of Harold Pinter’s ‘Betrayal’.

The actor will star in the play alongside ‘Daredevil’ series actor Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production — a partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and artistic director Jamie Lloyd — will begin previews at the Bernard B Jacobs Theatre August 14.

The story is set around the dissolution of a marriage in the wake of an extramarital affair. The play captures the events of the affair and its consequences in reverse as it probes questions of the heart, infidelity, and friendship.

‘Betrayal’ has had a long history on Broadway. It premiered in 1980 in a Peter Hall production with Roy Scheider, Blythe Danner and Raul Julia.

In 2000, David Leveaux directed its revival, featuring John Slattery, Juliette Binoche and Liev Schreiber. It once again returned to stage with 2013 production, which was directed by Mike Nichols and starred Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz and Rafe Spall.

PTI