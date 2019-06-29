Los Angeles: Actor Tom Holland believes it was a full-circle moment for his ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ co-star Jake Gyllenhaal to be the part of the film, since he was a potential candidate for the iconic role many years ago.

The story goes that Gyllenhaal was very close to take on the part in Sam Raimi’s 2002 film ‘Spider-Man’ after Tobey Maguire got injured. However, Maguire made a full recovery which allowed him to continue with the role.

Now 17 years later, Gyllenhaal is making his Marvel debut with ‘Far From Home’, as Quentin Beck/Mysterio.

In an interview with Variety, Holland, who is the third actor after Maguire and Andrew Garfield to play the superhero on screen, said he did discuss with Gyllenhaal the coincidence of him starring in a Spider-Man.

“We’ve spoken about it a little bit and I have some insight into it that I’m not going to talk about, because it’s not my story,” Holland said.

“But no, it’s pretty cool. It’s a pretty full-circle story that, you know, he’s here today in a Spider-Man movie playing such an awesome character that is Mysterio,” he added.

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is releasing worldwide July 4.

PTI