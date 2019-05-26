One of the biggest sporting events in the world, the 12th edition of the ICC World Cup is set to enthrall cricket enthusiasts when it kickstarts from 30th May. The World Cup isn’t just about winning the coveted trophy; it is a journey of emotions for fans.

So, all cricket fans are waiting for the big day to start the tournament.

When it comes to scoring most runs in the World Cups, no one comes close to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who scored 2,278 runs across six tournaments he played. So, going purely by numbers, here’s a look at five batsmen who might be seen ruling the charts in the list of leading run-getters at the World Cup this year.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has already slammed 41 ODI hundreds – only behind Tendulkar’s tally of 49 tons, shows how special and consistent he is. To back that claim with numbers, Kohli has scored 4,306 runs at an average of 78.29 – most by any batsmen in ODIs since the World Cup in 2015.

While it’s really hard to predict whether he’ll actually emerge as the leading run-scorer at the upcoming event, the numbers surely tip him as one of the favourites. And, given his artistry with the willow, we might end up seeing a Kohli special this year.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, a preferred opener by the Indian team management, will also be one of the vital cogs in India’s dreams of lifting their third World Cup trophy this year. Since the 2015 edition of the World Cup, Rohit has amassed 3,790 ODI runs at an average of 61.12 – only behind Kohli in the elite list. While there is no doubt over Rohit’s abilities, the Indian opener will need convert his starts into big figures if he intends to challenge other batsmen for the top batting honours at the World Cup.

Joe Root

Rated amongst the top batsmen in the world, Root, on his day, is more than capable of running away with the game. At this year’s World Cup, Root will surely be a key player, providing the much-needed stability to their batting line-up. If playing at home doesn’t strengthen his case, the fact that Root has slammed 3,498 runs at an average of 58.30 in ODIs (since the 2015 World Cup) further makes a probable candidate for the top batting honours in the upcoming event.

Eoin Morgan

The left-handed batsman has all the experience he needs to make this event his own and playing in familiar conditions further helps his cause. Morgan is placed fourth in the list of leading run-scorers in ODIs since the 2015 World Cup. The left-hander has scored 3,039 runs at an average of 46.75 – something that surely makes him one of the probables for the top batting honours at the World Cup this year.

Quinton de Kock

De Kock goes into this year’s World Cup with 2,971 runs at an average of 50.33 in ODIs. There’s no surprise to see him at the fifth spot in the list of top run-getters in the 50-over format since the 2015 edition of the World Cup. To put things in perspective, De Kock has amassed 353 runs, including three fifties and a hundred, in his last five ODI innings.