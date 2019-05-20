There are many actresses who are very brave and bold. They are very fierce and do not shy away or get scared from putting up their decisions and statements. They make sure that everyone hears their opinion.

Apart from their flawless acting skills, it is their presence of mind that has made them stars today. These actresses do not get afraid to speak out their mind and stand for a cause.

Here is the list of the actresses:

Kangana Ranaut:

With her latest confession and statements made about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan, this girl has managed to steal our hearts with her guts. She doesn’t want to do any movie with the super Khans of the industry.

Twinkle Khanna

She is a fierce woman who can cut you bluntly with her witty words. Since 2001, she did not do any movies. But now as Mrs. Funnybones, she makes a lot of the hustle and bustle.

Sushmita Sen

She chose to live her life alone and did not marry. She is forty and has adopted two kids. We can rightly term her as the coolest single mom and entrepreneur.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon too adopted two girls Chhaya and Pooja way before she married Anil Thadani. Breaking all the stereotypes, she decided to listen to her inner voice.

Kalki Koechlin

6. Nandita Das

She is mostly into art films like the very famous Ramchand Pakistani. She owns a production house whose production is completed based on making socially conscious advertisements.

7. Deepika Padukone:

Recently, Deepika opened up about her battle with depression and helped a lot of girls to open up about their internal problems.