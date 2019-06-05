The ‘men in blue’ are not only good in displaying excellence on field, but also have the style quotient off field to make ladies go weak on their knees. While many of the cricketers are married, let take a look into some of the most stunning WAGS of the Indian cricket team.

Sakshi Dhoni:

The cutest and most bubbly wife award surely goes to our captain cool’s wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni. Her stylish wardrobe and funky hairstyle simply enhance her endearing looks.

Anushka Sharma:

This famous Bollywood diva became Mrs Kohli in a secret wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Virat Kohli and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017.

Geeta Basra:

This model-turned-actress has done a couple of Bollywood movies. The couple had quite a lavish wedding followed by an equally grand wedding reception on November 1, 2015 and needless to say, Geeta charmed everyone with her elegant style.

Hazel Keech: The lady, who is known for her exotic looks had already won several hearts with her item song ‘Aa Ante Amalapuram’. The ace cricketer and the Bollywood diva tied the knot on November 30, 2016 in Chandigarh, which was a Gurudwara wedding.

Ayesha Mukherjee: Ayesha Mukherjee is wife of one of the hottest Indian cricketers, Shikhar Dhawan. And, she is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous cricketer wives around. Despite being 12 years older than the cricketer, she looks truly stunning and gorgeous with her man. A mother of three, she can give any model a run for her money.

Ritika Sajdeh:

The beautiful Ritika Sajdeh, was working for Rohit Sharma as his sports manager for 6 years when they both fell in love. This super-chic girl since then has caught the eye of the media with her innocent face and quirky charm. The couple got married in December 2015 and Ritika made a beautiful bride.

Natasha Jain Gambir:

Gautam and Natasha are childhood sweethearts, and the two tied the knot in October 2011. Unlike her rather shy husband, Mrs Gambhir is believed to be quite outgoing. Her impeccable beauty and graceful style easily won her a place in our list. And, of course, the two make a ‘seriously’ charming couple.

Priyanka Chaudhary:

Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary on April 3, 2015. While the two were childhood friends, this match was arranged by the efforts of Raina’s mother. Priyanka worked as an IT professional with a bank in Netherlands before getting married to the cricketer.

Sagarika Ghatge: This former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan and Chak De! India actress got engaged in a low-key affair on May 23, 2017, and got hitched on November 23, 2017, in a court marriage.