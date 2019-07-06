With changing times, period of television soap operas are fast being supplanted by web series. The audiences also seem to have approved this newer format of entertainment that they can carry wherever they go. Besides, Indian web series have grown to standout amongst the best.

Just in case, you are not into it yet, we bring you five of the best Indian web series worth binge-watching.

Sacred Games

Sacred Games is for sure a standout amongst the best web series made in India. It delineates action, crime, and drama in an amazing manner. You will wind up going through a progression of puzzle and dramatization in the series. As the name suggests, the entire story is structured as a piece of a game or a play that keeps you glued. The digital thriller series was based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of a similar title. The first part of Sacred Games was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap who delivered it under their Phantom Films banner. After its first season, the producers of the show are preparing for its season 2. The story of Sacred Games spins around a troubled cop Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), who gets a telephone call from a gangster named Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who tells him to save his dream city Mumbai within 25 days.

Mirzapur

An Indian crime thriller series showcased on Amazon Prime, Mirzapur has without a doubt surprised the crowd with flawless acting and an energising plot. The series is based on Mirzapur, with certain scenes being shot in Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Lucknow and Gorakhpur. The plot turns around guns, mafia, drugs and mayhem. The story spins around Akhandanand Tripathi (played by Pankaj Tripathi) who has earned in crore by trading carpets. The show depicts governance and rule of mafia dons and unlawful activity in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The second season of Mirzapur will come out soon.

Ghoul

Ghoul is one of the first horror Indian web series, which highlights Bollywood actor Radhika Apte in the lead role. The web series focuses on Arab folklore monster ghoul. This was the second Netflix Original web series after Sacred Games. The story of Radhika Apte starrer Ghoul depicts a military interrogation centre where a feared psychological oppressor Ali Saeed is bolted up as a prisoner.

Breathe

A crime series launched in January 2019, Breathe has undoubtedly taken the Indian narrating to another level. The plot spins around the lives of common men who are locked with startling circumstances. Kabir Sawant, a skilled official of the crime division, collects the missing bits of unrelated deaths, all of which lead him to a typical suspect. It is exciting to watch how the dramatisation unfolds between the suspect who is attempting to spare his dying child and the official who is adamant to impart justice.

Smoke

Smoke is a crime mystery thriller set in the shoreline province of Goa. It stars skilled actors like Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Gulshan Devaiah, Amit Sial and so forth. It investigates the themes of crime, drugs, and mafia in India. Goa has a tranquil presence along its shorelines, but a twofold homicide all of a sudden breaks the fantasy of security and joy in the state. Following that, ACP Pereira gets the task of cleaning the state after being approached by the CM.

PNN/Agencies