Malkangiri: Maoist leader Naveen, who had been unleashing a reign of terror in Swabhiman area of this district in the recent past, has been expelled from the association according to a press release issued by the Andhra-Odisha Special Board, Maoist Zonal Committee, head Ganesh.

Before his expulsion Naveen had been the secretary of Galikonda Maoists Association. He has been shown the door for misbehaving with tribal women in the area as well as indulging in anti-Maoist activities.

Naveen has been in several acts of violence including attacks on jawans, killing alleged police informers and organising landmine blasts, police said.

PNN