Pakistani cricket team drew severe backlashes at home after losing to their archrivals India in the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019.

For the seventh time in a row India proved its superiority over Pakistan in the World Cup. The ‘Men in Blue’ won the match by 89 runs.

Rain interrupted, but India’s win was almost confirmed by the time match resumed. Pakistani captain Ahmed was seen with his mouth gaping wide open in a long-drawn lazy yawn which was unluckily caught on camera that created quite a stir on social media platforms – especially Twitter.

Within no time, troll army trained their memes at Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and ridiculed his fitness levels.

Take a look at some of them:

PNN/Agencies