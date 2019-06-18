Pakistani cricket team drew severe backlashes at home after losing to their archrivals India in the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019.
For the seventh time in a row India proved its superiority over Pakistan in the World Cup. The ‘Men in Blue’ won the match by 89 runs.
Rain interrupted, but India’s win was almost confirmed by the time match resumed. Pakistani captain Ahmed was seen with his mouth gaping wide open in a long-drawn lazy yawn which was unluckily caught on camera that created quite a stir on social media platforms – especially Twitter.
Within no time, troll army trained their memes at Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and ridiculed his fitness levels.
Take a look at some of them:
Meanwhile Sarfaraz is every where 😍😍😍 #سرفراز_کو_گھر_بھیجو pic.twitter.com/IOwzfZHYDp
— Chaudhry Nabeel (@DrNabeelChaudry) June 17, 2019
Meanwhile Imran to sarfaraz#baapbaaphotahai pic.twitter.com/vFO3S71low
— Khalel Khazi (@KhalelKhazi) June 16, 2019
Our cricket team might perform terribly, but at least they give us great memes. #PAKvIND #PakvsInd #CWC19 #SarfarazAhmedhttps://t.co/wHrHSuCdnt pic.twitter.com/g3AmQgD6w4
— Images (@dawn_images) June 17, 2019
Expectation vs Reality.. 😂😂😂😂#INDvsPAK #Sarfaraz pic.twitter.com/QGZhmLYyFu
— Jaya (@jaya_1307) June 16, 2019
Monday morning motivation #Sarfaraz pic.twitter.com/3iMfr6F0lk
— AHSAN احسن (@Ahsan__Ahmed) June 17, 2019
Good ni8 friend #Sarfaraz#سرفراز_کو_گھر_بھیجو pic.twitter.com/XkWkkJIQ3q
— Saleem Nawaz (صحافی) (@saleemn34656124) June 16, 2019
#Sarfaraz
New emoji😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2ST0oDQXvC
— KhàñZãdà ❤ (@wahabkh77982850) June 18, 2019
From cornered tiger to yawning pandas. That's team #Pakistan for you. #Sarfaraz #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/ddRlJBc16Q
— Usman Sandhu (@UsmanSandhu1) June 16, 2019
