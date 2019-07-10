London: Top seed Novak Djokovic from Serbia reached the semifinals at Wimbledon, beating David Goffin from Belgium 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 Wednesday.

As the defending champion, Djokovic was tipped to take the Grand Slam title by most tennis celebrities, including 18-time Grand Slam winner Chris Evert from the United States, and Andre Agassi’s coach Brad Gilbert, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Novak Djokovic has proved himself as a beast, both hard court and lawn court,” Peter Bodo, the famous tennis writer said before Wimbledon.

After failures in the first half of 2018, Djokovic took his 13th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year. “Both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are hot topics to win. And all I want is defending my champion title at Wimbledon,” Djokovic said.