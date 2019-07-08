Mumbai: Amala Paul who is a top actor in the South Indian film industry has recently talked about doing a nude scene in her upcoming Tamil film ‘Aadai’. The film will soon be released.

Amala, 27 said that the director of the film Rathna Kumar had discussed in detail about the scene with her. She also informed that the director was ready even to make ‘special’ costume for the scene, but she had asked him not to do that and not ‘worry about it’.

However, on the day of the shoot, Amala felt incredibly ‘nervous and tense’. “It is only when I reached that point, I was feeling stressed. I was anxious to know about what is happening on the sets, who were all going to be there, and if there was security,” she was quoted as saying by an English daily.

“There were only 15 people on the sets. I wouldn’t have done the scene if I didn’t trust the crew,” Amala added.

The teaser – which features the nude scene – of the Tamil-language Aadai went viral last month. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tweeted a shout-out as did Karan Johar who described Amala Paul as ‘bold, beautiful and badass’.

Amala basically acts in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. Among her hit movies are ‘Mynaa’ and ‘Sindhu Samaveli’. Apart from Aadai, her upcoming films are ‘Adho Andha Paravai Pola’ and ‘Aadjeevitham’.

Agencies