Exotic sports cars are the stuff of dreams. That said, figuring out which sports car is right for you is the million-dollar question. If you are looking for a good sports car, you have come to the right place. Discover which sport car suits you the best.

BMW M4

BMW cars are known for their sporty performance and handling, despite their classification as a luxury brand. A BMW M4 is a high-performance athlete for the road and the racetrack, for perfect drifts, high-speed bends and the long straights in between. It will make you poorer by Rs 1. 36 crore. The BMW M4 is the latest model of the incredible M3. The current F82 BMW M4 roadster and F80 BMW M3 sedan accompany a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six motor that offers loads of driving fun. In worldwide markets, there are a few variations of the BMW M4, for example, the M4 CS, M4 Competition and the highest point of-the-line M4 GTS. For some, the M3/M4 lineup is the thing that characterises BMW ‘M’ cars.

Mercedes Benz -AMG GT

Mercedes cars not only run on the roads, but also in the mind of the people. If you have been looking for a well respected line of cars with a beautiful executive sports design, then the Mercedes Benz range is perfect for you. It will punch a hole of Rs. 2.27 to Rs. 2.33 crore in your pocket. The Mercedes-AMG GT stands out amongst the rest in vogue sports cars from the German makers in the market. Accessible in three variations, the Mercedes-AMG GT offers enormous degrees of execution controlled by a 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo motor, enabling it to run to a top-speed of 310km/hr and a 0 – 100km/hr time of 3.8 seconds.

Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R conveys execution in real-world conditions. The GT-R or ‘Godzilla’ as it is broadly called is at present in its sixth generation model. It will cost you Rs 2.12 crore to own one. The sports car was first presented in India in 2016. It offers a solid and powerful styling which matches its altogether execution and handling. The Nissan GT-R is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine that takes the car from 0 to 100km/h in less than 3 seconds.

Jaguar F-Type

The Jaguar F-Type is the British extravagant car producer’s leading sports car and comes in four coupe and four convertible variations: ordinary, R-Dynamic, R and SVR. The Jaguar F-Type utilizes the brand’s lightweight aluminum body which gives both quality and elements to the sports car. It coasts a reasonable 90.93 lakh for what it offers. The Jaguar F-Type is accessible in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive designs. The F-Type model accompanies a V6, V8 and even a four-chamber ingenious turbocharged-petroleum motor.

Porsche 718

Porsche’s smallest sports car twins, the Boxster and the Cayman have another name that ties them together – the Porsche 718. The drop-top roadster will be known as the 718 Boxster while the hardtop car will be known as the Cayman. The Le Mans winning 718 moniker has been restored after five decades, for the third era in a 981 series car. It will cost you Rs 85.95 lakhs. The 718 gets two spic and span motors – a 2.0-liter and 2.5-liter four-chamber motors. The 2.0-liter motor churns out 295bhp power and 380Nm torque in the Boxster and the Cayman while the ‘S’ forms will feature the 345bhp, 420Nm torque 2.5-liter plant.

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati launched three new vehicles – Gran Turismo , Quattroporte and Gran Cabrio in India. These cars are all around attached with different highlights while costing between Rs 1.2 to Rs 2.75 crore. These super vehicles from Maserati are amply powered and featured to give intense battle to other super extravagant cars from BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi and so on. The Maserati Gran Turismo is stuffed with a 4.2L motor that produces 405bhp at 7,100 rpm and top torque of 460 Nm (47 kgm) at 4,750 rpm. The vehicle has a top speed of 285 kmph.

