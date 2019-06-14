A perennial search for food that are cool to our senses begins as temperature soars every year. This is especially true for Indian summers. That said, one must be extra careful if affected by diabetes. That, however, in no way means that you cannot relish fruits this summer.

There are a good number of food items including seasonal fruits that can not only satisfy your taste buds in this scorching heat but also are good for your health. If you’re wondering what the best foods are to eat with diabetes this summer, check out our top picks for fresh and flavorful summer eats that will keep you cool and your body nourished.

Watermelon: If mango is the king, watermelon should be queen. Wildly popular during summer, you can see special makeshift shops selling only watermelon and its juice during summer. As much as 92% of a watermelon is water and hence, they are extremely hydrating and are best suited for the season. They aren’t far behind in the nutrition department either, with each bite containing Vitamins A, B6, C, amino acids, dietary fibres, calcium, iron etc. It has a high level of lycopene, which is a carotenoid phytonutrient that is very important for bone and cardiovascular health and suitable for diabetes patients.

Cucumber: Keep cool as a cucumber and include these versatile vegetables into your summer cuisine. One cup of sliced cucumbers has only 16 calories and 4 grams of carb. Health benefits of cucumbers are numerous. The skins and seeds of cucumbers are rich in nutrients and higher than the flesh, so consuming the whole fruit is desirable. Especially so for diabetes patients.

Papaya: Papaya is replete with natural antioxidants, which make papaya a great choice for diabetics. Diabetics are often prone to many ailments, including heart or nerve damage caused by irregular blood sugar levels. Consuming papayas could help obstruct future cell damage due to free radical activity and increase its life span.

Apple: The saying goes – one apple a day, keeps the doctor away. Apples are an excellent fruit to include in your diet if you have diabetes. Most dietary guidelines for diabetics recommend a diet that includes fruits and vegetables and apple often tops the list. While apples contain carbohydrates, they are unlikely to cause spikes in your blood sugar levels.

Orange: Eat one orange and you’ve gotten all the vitamin C you need in a day. This comes in at only appx 15 grams of carbohydrates and 62 calories. Oranges also contain folate and potassium, which may help normalize blood pressure. A great choice for diabetes.