Hatadihi: Hadagarh tourist spot — comprising of Salandi dam, elephant sanctuary and scenic beauty of verdant jungles — under Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district is no longer regarded a visitors’ paradise. This is so because the spot is devoid of those basic facilities which are essential for a tourist destination.

“It would be a misnomer if the spot is called visitors’ paradise. A visit to the spot would give one a nightmarish experience as basic facilities are missing here,” alleged some visitors, who said they had come to the place for the first time.

The allegations, when verified, turned out to be true.

There is no drinking water facility to begin with. If visitors come to this place and forget to bring their own water, their joyous mood of enjoying natural beauties will definitely change for worse as soon as they feel thirsty.

So will be the case of a tourist, more so a female one, if she needs to relieve herself.

“Ladies cannot go anywhere to relieve themselves like gents. They face a lot of difficulties as the place doesn’t even have a toilet. It is strange that the administration is yet to come up with such basic facilities at this spot,” rued a visitor.

These apart, this place becomes quite inhospitable in absence of a rest shade. In case of rain, the tourists have no option but to get drenched as the place is bereft of any shelters. Although there is a bunglow here, it is open only for political leaders and government officers.

Tourists pay entry fee to gain entrance into the spot. In winter, the place is abuzz with activities as tourists and picnickers throng in hundreds. Yet, nothing has been done to ensure that they spend some quality time here.

Apart from facilities, another issue that mars visitor’s experience is lack of security measures – an issue that has consistently grown in gravity over years.

A number of young men can be seen on the prowl here all through the year, looking for their easy prey. Sometimes they extort money, sometimes pass lewd comments. Though hundreds of female tourists come to this spot, the administration has done little for their safety. It obviously makes the tourists stay here very difficult.

All these issues, of course, come with their inherent consequences. And the effect is quite evident from the ever-decreasing footfall.

“Since the visitors are feeling insecure here, their footfall is rapidly decreasing. The local MLA and the administration should take steps to do away with the issues and make the spot a real paradise,” locals observed.

