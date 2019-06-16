Bhubaneswar: Amidst the Raja celebrations traffic snarls in Rasulgarh area seem to rub daily commuters and residents in the wrong way. The residents of the locality as well as daily commuters blamed the poor planning and management of roads for the traffic congestion.

In the past three days major gridlocks are being observed around the Rasulgarh and Bomikhal areas where long queues of cars and motorbikes are plying for hours on the road. While Raja celebrations have been cited as the primary reason for this, residents, however, have said this to be a regular issue.

“It is understandable that families and individuals have thronged the mall to celebrate the auspicious Raja festival but this is a common problem that we face on a daily basis. Traffic usually is the worst during evenings. We struggle to even park our own vehicles outside our residence,” complained Praful Panda a resident of Rasulgarh.

While the gridlocks are common phenomena observed around the city, traffic snarls are usually high in Rasulgarh area due to influx of vehicles visiting the Esplanade Mall. One of the largest malls in the state, Esplanade is reported to cater to more than 300 vehicles on weekdays and about double of that on weekends.

Sishukanta Mohanty, a former urban planner says that this is a result of ‘poor planning.’ Mohanty explains that much of the congestions occur as the vehicles coming from Cuttack-Puri to the mall enters the area from the wrong side. “Traffic coming from the side other than from Bomikhal service road forces its way through the opening just before the mall. This traffic clashes with incoming traffic from the Esplanade Mall and from Bomikhal itself. There is no entry for commuters from the Cuttack Puri side to enter the mall especially after the construction of the Bomikhal overbridge.”

However, ACP Traffic, Kishore Panigrahi said that the gridlocks are only for a few days and the congestions will relax once the festive celebrations are over. “We have deployed about 5-6 traffic guards there and with the help of mall guards, we are trying our best to manage the situation,” Panigrahi stated.

The assurances, however, does not seem to placate the daily commuters around the area who seem exasperated by the congestions. “It has become a daily affair especially every evening. I have missed my classes thrice in a month but the situation is not getting any better,” said Smitha Das who commutes to Mancheswar via public transport.