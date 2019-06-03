Bhubaneswar: A person, Monday, miraculously escaped death as his leg got trapped between the rail lines near Lingaraj station here. The victim was identified as Madhusudan Bhoi of Old Town area under Lingaraj police station limits.

According to sources, Bhoi, a daily wager, was returning to his residence Monday afternoon. While crossing the rail line, his right leg got trapped in the gap between two rail lines.

Few minutes later, a speeding train ran over his leg before he could succeed in his bid to take his foot out of the gap. The locals ran to his rescue after hearing his screams and rushed him to the Capital Hospital for treatment. The doctors at the hospital later referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his right leg’s foot was almost severed from the body.