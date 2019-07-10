BHUBANESWAR: Whether it is summer, monsoon or winter, one accessory that never goes out of circulation is a woman’s bag, Batua or Potli. A bag is considered to be her secret chamber where she keeps her personal belongings, and the style of the bag often reflects her personality. In fact, carrying a bag often makes a statement that at times makes the style go viral.

Orissa Post interacted with city style icons who displayed their favourite bags for the monsoon.

PVC bags

It may sound weird, but PVC bags are very much in use. They appear in diverse colours, zippers and patterns to wow women. Perfectly capable of handling rains, this bag is indeed a safe haven for all valuables.

Clear clutches

Clear bags and clutches are very much back in style for the monsoon. Although your belongings may be visible to everyone, the clear, colourful look will add a zing to your mood during the monsoon.

Fashionista Luma Ratha said, “Bags definitely define a woman or a girl. I have my fashion sense and so do others. One must understand what kind of bag will make one’s appearance trendy while keeping valuables safe inside. As far as I am concerned I like funky colours.”

For actress Gungun style is secondary, but comfort is essential. So she prefers backpacks which could be of leather or of any water-proof material. “I don’t have favourites as I am always on stage. So anything that is comfortable and stylish is okay for me,” she said.

Backpacks

Gen-X has a special liking for backpacks at it carries as well as protects their belongings. Waterproof backpacks are very much in demand. One can witness a lot of malls and bag showrooms displaying them.

Zipper bags

Zipper bags are the hand held closet of every girl who wants to keep her belongings close. The single coloured zippers are trending everywhere. Geeta Rani Kishore, who studies at a city college, says that it’s affordable as well as stylish, and is a must during the monsoon.

Sling

Cool and casual, slings are for those who don’t like oversized bags. Your persona integrates with some bit of grisliness and a touch of tomboy. You keep your priorities clear and you are quite practical. Keep it up! These are some of the trending monsoon bags that are readily available to make yourself stylish.