Phiringia: In an unfortunate incident, a tribal man and his wife were electrocuted while trying to pluck mangoes from a roadside tree in Bandhagarh village under Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal district today.

The deceased persons were identified as Dasarath Bhukta (50) and his wife Sarojini Bhukta (45) of the same village.

According to sources, the mishap occurred while the couple were plucking the fruits and were unmindful of the live electric wire passing through the tree. As a stick was wet, the woman first came in contact with the live wire. Dasarath held his wife to save her following which the couple died on the spot.

The couple was electrocuted when they came in contact with a 33 kV line.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The bodies were seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death into the incident has been registered.