Bolangir: Problems for Patnagarh BJD MLA Saroj Meher, who forced a Junior Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) to do sit-ups in public, compounded as the Adivasi Welfare Association of Bolangir demanded his arrest Wednesday.

The Advasi Welfare Association staged protests in front of the Collector office demanding arrest of Meher. Both police and the members of Adivasi Association had a face-off and an atmosphere of tension prevailed in the area. However, after the interference of Collector Arindam Dakua, the situation became normal.

The members of the Adivasi association had met the Collector and given a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through him.

Notably, a video showing Patnagarh MLA forcing Junior Engineer Jayakant Sabar to do sit-ups near Belapada area had gone viral on social media June 6 drawing sharp reactions from various quarters.

The MLA had tendered an apology a day after the incident. Later, the engineer’s wife lodged a police complaint against the newly elected Patnagarh MLA, accusing the MLA of publicly humiliating her husband after calling him from his house.

Meanwhile, after state-wide condemnation of the incident and protests by the Bolangir district Adivasi Welfare Association and Odisha Diploma Engineer’s Association a case was registered against the BJD legislator.

