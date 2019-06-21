Paralakhemundi: Rains bring fear to the residents of tribal villages Paket and Limarsing in the Marlaba panchayat of Rayagada block in Gajapati district.

The reason is the Paraji River flowing between these two villages. During the rainy season logs of wood and metallic wires are the only means available to the villagers to cross the river.

The fear of death always haunts people here as they move on wires to cross the river, with one wire under their feet and the other overhead.

Sources said the two tribal villages are situated about 10 km away from Rayagada block headquarters. Limarsing, which is just two km away from Paket, has no roads.

The 1,200 people in these two villages are mostly tribals. The villagers of Limarsing are compelled to cross the Paraji River for going to the block office, visiting houses of relatives, shopping and for going to schools and hospitals.

When they have to go to Paket, the villagers walk a long distance through agricultural fields and then cross the Paraji River.

During rains the villagers of both Paket and Limarsing suffer for nearly four months, and use the metallic wires tied to trees on both sides of the river.

Some villagers have died after falling off the metallic wire while crossing the river. Seeking a permanent solution to this problem the villagers finally decided to boycott polls.

Officials had committed to the villagers that they would construct a bridge over Paraji River and lay roads. Villagers Sita Sabar, Sabitri Bhuyan, Shyam Bhuyan, Birasingh Raika, Sebika Raika, Gangadhar Gamango and Sridhar Raika expressed anger over the non-availability of officials after elections.

Reacting, Rayagada Block Development Officer Lukash Pradhan said, “The Paraji River is very wide and rocky. The Rural Development Department had twice invited tenders for constructing a bridge at a cost of Rs 3 crore. As no contractor is coming forward to construct the bridge things are getting delayed.”