Tumudibandha: The drinking water problem in the Tumudibandha block of Kandhamal district is turning acute.

The ground water level in this region has gone down and water bodies are drying up. The people of Badipanga village in Karukudupa panchayat are drinking unhygienic muddy water from an open well.

Nearly 300 people belonging to 42 tribal families live in Badipanga. The two bore-wells in the village stopped working two years ago. The villagers had approached the authorities several times to get the tube wells repaired, but in vain.

The villagers now depend on an open well in nearby Tambakheta village, which was dug 40 years ago. Early in the morning men, women and children of Badipanga line up near this well for water.

Former ward member Brajendra Majhi has demanded immediate installation of two new bore-wells with solar pumps for supplying water to the village.

Reacting, Tumudibandha BDO Jayadev Das said, “We will immediately repair the two bore-wells and revive the deserted well.”

