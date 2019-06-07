Cultures and rituals differ from one geographical location to another and we should respect them.

Today we are going to tell you about a tribe whose bizarre practices will stun you.

The Toraja tribe of Sulawesi preserve the bodies of their deceased in their homes for years. They believe that the dead person who is still at home is not dead.

This tribe resides in South Sulawesi, one of Indonesia’s 17,508 islands just east of Borneo.

They believe that death is just prolonged sleep. Family members take appropriate care of the body like cleaning, brushing off dirt, changing clothes, praying with it, feeding it, and leaving the lights on in the evening.

There are nearly half a million Torajans residing in the highlands of Sulawesi and about 90 per cent practice Christianity, as recitations from the Bible are read throughout the ceremonial process.

Not only this, there funeral ceremony consists of music, a feast of pork, vegetable, and rice for hundreds of gathered family and friends, and an ornate wooden bier called ‘duba duba’ to move the body.

They believe that buffalos are sacred creatures. They use them for currency and vehicles after death.