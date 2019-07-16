Puri: The presiding deities of Sri Jagannath temple Monday returned to their abode inside the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir, ending the annual car festival that commenced July 4.

The pahandi bije of the Trinity was advanced and began at 4.30 pm and the three deities were escorted by the servitors in ‘Goti pahandi’ (one by one) from their respective chariots to the original abode inside the temple.

At first, accompanying deities Ramakrushna, Madan Mohan and Sudarshan were escorted into the temple. The temple rituals (nitis) of the Trinity were conducted as per temple almanac.

Three huge floral tiaras provided by a mutt were fixed on heads of the Trinity before the ceremonial Pahandi.

Earlier, priests performed ‘Mangala arati, mailum, Abakash’ and offered Gopal bhog to deities on the three chariots.

After Sandhya Dhupa, preparation for pahandi began with fixing of chara-mara (ladders) on to the chariots and on to the Ratnasimhasan in the Garbhagruha to facilitate their coming down from chariots.

Ceremonial ‘Pahandi’ was conducted by Daita servitors amid traditional temple musicians playing cymbals, trumpets, gongs, drums and bugles to conventional musical notes while Gotipua and Odishi dancers led the procession.

A traditional play was enacted between the servitors of Lord Jagannath and his consort Mahalaxmi. By the order of Mahalaxmi the temple gate was closed to prevent entry of Jagannath to teach him a lesson for not taking Mahalaxmi in the nine day pleasure trip to Sri Gundicha temple.

Mahalaxmi maintains a close vigil from Chahani mandap (a projected platform at the right side of the temple main gate) on the activities on the Nandighosh ratha (the chariot of Lord Jagannath ).

While Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were allowed to enter the temple the door was slammed on the face of Lord Jagannath.

The Lord then offers Mahalaxmi rasagolas to appease her and to forgive him. After a long persuasion she allows him inside. This home-coming of the deities is popularly called ‘Niladri Bije’.

Taking clue from the Lord Jagannath hundreds of devotees congregated near the chariots and offered rasagolas as bhog to deities on chariots before Pahandi.

This was the only occasion when rasagola was offered to the deities. Regular nitees starting with Mahasnan and observance of special nitees for clipse Badasinghar (night dress) and Pahuda (sleeping) would be observed.

The devotees would get mahaprasad known as ‘Nilachal abhada’ Tuesday.

Temple chief administrator PK Mahapatra, district magistrate Balwant Singh and SP Umashankar Dash were present.

Elaborate police arrangement was made and two layers of security arrangement put in place around the deities during pahandi to

ensure the tiaras remain intact on the heads of deities till Pahandi was completed.

PNN