Agartala: Tripura Police have launched a probe after a tribal girl filed a complaint of sexual harassment against legislator Dhananjoy Tripura belonging to the ruling alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an official said here Monday.

“We have launched an inquiry after a tribal girl filed an FIR at the East Agartala Women Police Station, Sunday night,” deputy superintendent of police (Crime) Koel Debbarma told this agency.

Tripura, 31, is a member of the Tripura Assembly representing the IPFT, which is a junior alliance partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters, the girl alleged that she was raped repeatedly over the last two years by Tripura, who committed to marry her, but has now retracted his decision after being elected to the Assembly.

The MLA, who was elected from the Raima Valley assembly constituency in northern Tripura, strongly denied the charges, telling mediapersons that he would seek legal recourse if the police took any action against him.

The issue has rocked state politics since the allegations surfaced Sunday.

