Bhuban: A coal-laden truck got entangled with low-hanging electric wire at Tipilei Haat Square near Surapratappur outpost under Bhuban police limits, late Saturday night.

According to sources, an electric pole also broke down and blocked NH-53 after the truck got entangled with electric wire. On being informed, the electricity department officials reached the spot at 4 pm Sunday and repaired the lines and restored power supply.

According to sources, the electricity department personnel had drawn live wire on a pole just two feet away from NH-53, close to Tipilei Haat Square. Notably, the wire was hanging at a low height causing such an unwarranted mishap.

Reportedly, the truck driver fled the scene in panic after the electric pole broke down for fear of being electrocuted. Later on, the electricity authorities disconnected power supply to the pole and movement of vehicles was normalised.

PNN