Saranda: A driver and his helper had a miraculous escape after their sponge iron carrying truck caught fire in front of Godbhaga Saraswata College on National Highway 53 bordering Bargarh and Sambalpur, Monday.

The truck was heading towards Bargarh from Sambalpur when one of the rear wheels burst suddenly and sparked fire that engulfed the rear part of the vehicle. After being alerted by the onlookers and commuters, the driver and helper got down escaping unhurt.

Panicked local residents informed the fire department and a team from Attabira fire station led by Rabi Narayan Sahu reached the spot and doused the flame.

PNN