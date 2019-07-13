Jagannathprasad: Family members of two persons who were Thursday killed in a road accident on Chadheyapalli village main road under Jagannathprasad police limits in Ganjam district have alleged that they had been murdered in a preplanned manner.

After receiving the complaint, Ganjam police have started investigation into the case from the alleged murder angle.

According to a source, Ramchandra Gaud — one of the deceased — had past enmity with a villager who owns a truck over some issues.

The truck owner had come to Ramchandra’s house at about 9:00pm Thursday along with his two nephews and had a heated exchange of words.

Ramchandra informed Jagannathprasad police station about this over phone and given there was a delay for the police to arrive on the spot, Ramchandra along with his three friends went to the police station on two motorcycles.

Ramchandra and Krushna Naik, the other deceased, were on one motorcycle and they were followed by Laxman and Ulla Gaud in another.

It was when Ramchandra’s bike passing through Chadheyapalli village that a truck came from behind, hit his bike and dragged the duo with their motorcycle for up to 100 metres from the spot.

Watching this, Laxman and Ulla went into another village to save their lives.

Later, they reached their village and narrated everything. One being informed, inspector in charge Yuvaraj Swain reached the spot and rescued critically injured Ramchandra and Krushna with the help of fire personnel.

They were immediately rushed to the Jagannathprasad community health centre (CHC) where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Tension ran high at the CHC after the news broke, prompting the administration to deploy one platoon police force at the hospital to bring the situation under control.

Friday Laxman Naik, a cousin of Krushna registered a complaint with the Balaramprasad police station mentioning Ramchandra and Krushna coming under the wheels of a truck is not an accident but a well planned murder.

Registering a case (Case No-119/19), the police have launched an investigation. While none has so far been arrested, manhunt has been launched to nab the accused and trace the truck.

PNN