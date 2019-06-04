London: Queen Elizabeth II has given President Trump a first edition of Winston Churchill’s “The Second World War”.

The book is Churchill’s classic literary account of the war effort that united Britain and the United States. Elizabeth Monday also gave Trump a three-piece Duofold pen set using an obsidian design that was made exclusively for the queen.

The monarch gave Melania Trump a specially commissioned silver box with a handcrafted enamel lid. Earlier in the day, the Queen gave Trump and Melania a look at items in the Royal Collection, one of the largest collections of art and other objects in the world.

Some of the exhibits were items with a special historical significance to the United States. One was labeled “A Tale of Two Georges: George III and George Washington.” It included a copy of the Declaration of Independence and a letter about the Constitution from Washington to John Jay, a founding father of the United States and the nation’s first chief justice.