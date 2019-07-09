Mumbai: Since days Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is in headlines. Reports stated that Bumrah is dating south actress Anupama Parameswaram who is known for her movies like Tej I Love You, Premam, Kodi, Hello Guru Prema Kosame.

Bumrah, however, refuted all the rumours.

In a recent update, Anupama also cleared the air and said that both are only ‘good friends’.

Actually, both started talking when they commented on each other’s post, then Anupama also followed Bumrah on Twitter.

After this, news spread like a wildfire suggesting that Bumrah and Anupama were dating each other. But now the actress has made it clear that she is not in relationship with Bumrah.

Team India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah was earlier in news for his alleged link-up with Telugu actress Rashee Khanna. However, the actress claimed that she has never met him and refused any relationship with him. She said, “I do not know him personally and I haven’t ever met him. I know he is a cricketer, that’s it.”

On the professional front, Anupama is awaiting for the release of her movie Rakshasudu.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah is currently busy showcasing his talent in the ICC World Cup. He has earned name and fame with his wonderful performance there.

