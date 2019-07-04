Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) has been included in the list of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network, a community of manufacturers that are showing leadership in applying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to drive financial and operational impact.

According to the officials TSK is the first and the only Indian manufacturing plant to be included in the WEF’s Lighthouse Network. The WEF announced the addition of 10 new factories, including TSK, to its Global Lighthouse Network July 3, 2019.

Tata Steel CEO-MD TV Narendran said, “TSK has the distinction of featuring several firsts in the Indian steel industry. At Kalinganagar, we not only have state-of-the-art equipment and utilities but also drive higher productivity through automation and digital interventions. As we increase our capacity at TSK to 8 MnTPA, we will continue to implement the best technologies and innovate across the value-chain to drive operational excellence.”

Commissioned in 2016, TSK attained production levels at its rated capacity in less than two years. Spread over 3,000 acres of land, Tata Steel Kalinganagar steel plant is the largest single-location greenfield steel project in India.

“The global Lighthouse Network offers an unrivalled opportunity not only to highlight the transformational efforts of the world’s most advanced manufacturers but also to create a shared learning journey. It will help manufacturers around the world, across value chains and of all sizes to access and capitalize on the positive potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Francisco Betti, Head of Advanced Manufacturing Industry, World Economic Forum.