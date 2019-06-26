Mumbai: Actress Aarti Chabria got married to Mauritius-based charted accountant Visharad Beedassy. The 36-year-old actress announced the big news on social media by sharing a picture of herself along with her husband Tuesday afternoon.

She wrote: “Guess who just got married. Please give us your blessings.” Aarti looked stunning as a bride in a red lehenga which she picked from the shelves of Lalit Dalmii. She accessorised her look with a goldmathapatti, a statement necklace and earrings. The groom complemented her in a golden and maroon sherwani.

Aarti can be seen goofily posing for the picture and soon after she shared the picture on social media, congratulatory wishes started pouring in.

Take a look at Aarti Chabria’s post here: