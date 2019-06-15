Mumbai: Actor Tusshar Kapoor describes fatherhood as a lifelong vision which has made him feel more complete and confident as a person.

The 42-year-old actor became single parent to his son, Laksshya, through surrogacy in 2016.

Ahead of Father’s Day, the actor says for him, fatherhood is all about a feeling which does not ever go away.

“I feel more confident as a father, more fulfilled and accomplished. I feel my life has a purpose. When a day ends, I feel I’ve done a lot, even when I’m on holiday, I don’t feel like I am not working,” Tusshar said.

“Fatherhood makes me feel good about myself, makes me feel complete. It has also made me manage my time and more organised because you’ve to work with a clock work precision when you’re a father,” he added.

The ‘Golmaal’ actor said he had a ‘positive nervousness’ before becoming a father and went ahead with his decision only when he was ready.

“I was always very fond of babies, so it didn’t feel like fatherhood would be a burden ever. But the calling never came till I decided to be a father. I took this step only when I felt the time has come,” Tusshar said.

But many still find it a bit daunting to turn a single parent without getting married, for the responsibilities which will come along with the decision.

According to Tusshar, being a father from the movie industry can be a bit challenging but it has to be a well thought out decision, one which requires a lot of acceptance of the self.

“It’s normal to be scared. It okay to be a single parent. If you accept yourself then the society will accept you. The fear is about whether I’ll be able to take up the responsibility or not. If you have the infrastructure and means to take care of a child, better to do it then, But only when you feel the time is right,” Tusshar added.

