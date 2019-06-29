Some television actresses are household names. Indian soap operas have long been a hit among housewives who often devote their precious time and emotions to see drama unfold in a fictitious family.

But what about drama off the screen? Here we are going to tell you about some Indian soap opera actresses whose real life drama would give their reel selves a run for their money.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most adored actresses on television. She was first married to actor Raja Chaudhary which lasted from 1998 to 2007. She was subjected to domestic violence following which she filed for divorce. She then married television actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013

Shraddha Nigam

Shraddha Nigam first married to her ‘Dil Mil Gaye’ co-star Karan Singh Grover in 2008 but the couple split just 10 months into marital lie. It was rumoured that Grover was unfaithful to her which is why she filed for divorce. Nigam found love again in actor Mayank Anand whom she married in 2012.

Chahatt Khanna

This actress from ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ endured physical and psychological abuse during her first marriage with businessman husband Bharat Narsinghani. Khanna married again to another businessman, Farhan Mirza, in 2013.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh’s first marriage was so horrible that she vowed to never marry again. However, fate had other things in store and she fell in love with actor Parmeet Sethi whom she met at a party. The couple, despite facing stiff resistance, tied the knot in 1992 and have two sons.

Renuka Sahane

Telly queen Renuka Sahane’s first marriage with Vijay Kenkare did not last long. She found love again in Hindi film actor Asutosh Rana. The couple has two sons together.

PNN