London: After some clinical performances on the field, especially the massive 89-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup, the Indian cricketers were handed a two-day break before they regrouped in Southampton Wednesday.

And no sooner did they hit the training ground did they catch the attention of the fans with their new haircuts.

Skipper Virat Kohli along with stumper M.S. Dhoni, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal were all spotted in new hairdos and the social media was flooded with pictures of them.

Dhoni, who has been always been known for following the latest style trends, got a new haircut along with Hardik from celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Dhoni is seen sporting faded sides along with his beard. In fact, Kohli was also seen sporting the same look with a heavier beard.

The India cricket team also took to social media to post photos of the four and asked the fans to vote on who they thought looked the coolest.

Here are some reactions from social media:

I earlier thought Virat has a champu haircut but after seeing from the front angle I owe him an apology. Sorry @imVkohli you look fab — Akshay Sharma (@akshaypasu) June 19, 2019

What ever,who ever,when ever. mahendra Singh dohni is the best — Kishore Reddy (@Kishore80492333) June 19, 2019

Kal raat ye log cutting karwate rahe hai? Shaving karwate rahe hai? Ennanu cricket chhudwao te modelling karwao – Indian fans after losing next game — बेबो (@muhfatttBebo) June 19, 2019

That person's is the coolest who has been the synonym of the word "cool" in the cricket for the past 15 years — Sai Teja🎻 (@kst7781) June 19, 2019

Haircut i dont know but smile of @imVkohli sir is the cutest 😍 — Nazia (@beingNjy) June 20, 2019

India will next take on minnows Afghanistan Saturday. While India have won three of their four games with one being washed off, Afghanistan are yet to win a game in this edition of the showpiece event.

IANS