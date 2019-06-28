San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter is testing a re-design layout for its desktop appearance, shuffling the positions of its in-app sections like Trends and navigation.

As part of the experimental re-design, Twitter divides the desktop into three columns, with trends shifted to the right, menu, navigation items and profile link have been moved to the left and the timeline has been positioned in the front and centre.

“A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to us that it is currently testing new experiences in the open that it is thinking of bringing to Twitter.com, for feedback with a small set of people. He didn’t provide a date for when it will roll out more broadly, but stay tuned,” TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

In addition, the Home, Explore, Notifications, Messages, Bookmarks, Lists and Profile options are arranged in one column, with ‘More’ directing users to another set of options.

Twitter’s ongoing test mode – which has also been carried out on mobile, by way of its twttr prototyping app – is part of the company’s bigger effort to build a version of Twitter that works for everyone or at least more people, more of the time, the report said.

The micro-blogging platform first announced that it would be rolling out a new, simplified desktop redesign to its users earlier in January.