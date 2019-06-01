Mumbai: The organisers of the Femina Miss India 2019 pageant have found themselves in the middle of a controversy about India’s obsession with patriarchal beauty standards.

The pageant had recently released the list of its thirty state finalists for this year’s competition and to no one’s surprise the head shots in the official advertisement had girls with similar straight hair and fair skin tone.

In an age when countries like US are becoming more diverse and entirely removing a swimsuit round from their pageants this seems to be a huge setback for India. Twitterati was furious that in a country like India that stands as a diverse nation with many beautiful skin tones and hair types; such an ad could make the cut.

Miss India contestants. They all have the same hair, and the SAME SKIN COLOUR, and I'm going to hazard a guess that their heights and vital stats will also be similar. So much for India being a 'diverse' country. pic.twitter.com/L4yXG0WvRu — labellagorda (@labellagorda) May 27, 2019

My tweet from last year 😂😂😂 nothing changes.

– The future is here. We will all be clones and look like photocopies of each other…#clones #photocopies #same pic.twitter.com/8fArH2TOpT — Ruchira Mittal (@taruche) May 27, 2019

Iv never see a Dark Indian winning any pageant….Such a shame they discriminating each of only they knew they all gorgeous…!! — Luu (@BabyLuu34) May 31, 2019

Not just that county the WORLDS obsession with light skin and blue eyes and blond hair lets keep it real!!! — Margiebgood (@Margiebgood1) May 31, 2019

Its time for parents to teach young people early on that in #diversity there is beauty & there is strength. We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry & we must understand that all threads of tapestry are equal in value no matter what their color. #MayaAngelou. — Raman Sehgal رمن سہگل (@ramansehgal) May 28, 2019

It's like one of those 'spot the differences' puzzles.. — littlepoet (@shruthirchandra) May 28, 2019

Perhaps such contests should be done away with as they keep perpetuating same eurocentric beauty standards that will be validated when these ladies move on to miss world / universe. — Chirag Wakaskar (@chiragwakaskar) May 27, 2019