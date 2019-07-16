Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar again faced the heat Sunday on social media for his tweets. After being bashed by Twitteratis for labeling Ravindra Jadeja as a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer, Manjrekar again took to social media to share the piece of information with his fans after the World Cup.

Manjrekar’s post read, “And guys, that’s a wrap on what’s been a fantastic World Cup! Thanks so much for your company & also for the love, even if it may have come in bits and pieces.”

This did not go well with some netizens who tore him apart through their trolls. Have a look at some of the trolls.

Meanwhile, England lifted their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, beating a battle-hardened New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final that was decided via a dramatic Super Over at the iconic Lord’s Sunday.