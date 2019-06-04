Ahead of his meeting with Queen Elizabeth, US President Donald Trump made headlines for his new hairstyle. Pictures of Trump with his hair done up in a slick are being circulated across social media and netizens are pretty much impressed.

Twitter is glad about Trump’s new hairstyle, even if that was brief enough.

See the reactions below:

Trump's hair looked way better at that church in Virginia than I have ever seen it look. Why does he insist on his hair making him look like a michael myers mask? — Michael Portland Ross (@RealMessiah29) June 3, 2019

I hope he keeps his hair slicked back. Much better! "Trump makes unannounced stop at a Virginia church to honor and pray for shooting victims" https://t.co/7yat8COHMo — Gina B (@SIPugs13) June 3, 2019

So Trump slicked his hair back and I barely even recognize him now 😳😳😳 — Parker W. Mason ⚾️🏒 (@Calichusetts274) June 3, 2019

Donald Trump and his wife Melania will be in UK till June 4.