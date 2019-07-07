Baripada: Local police arrested two robbers for stealing goods from devotees during Rath Yatra here Saturday.

The arrested men have been identified as Shiva Singh and Bharat Singh from Kharagpur area of West Bengal.

According to a source, both the men were caught red-handed by the cops on patrol duty in civilian clothes at Devi Subhadra Chariot.

The police have recovered six mobile phones, Rs 5900 in cash, and a wallet with Rs 300 cash in it from their possession.

Both have been detained for further investigation.

