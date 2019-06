Balasore: In a tragic incident, three people including two college students were killed while one was seriously injured in a road accident near Gachamalia Chhak under Chandipur police limits in Balasore district Friday.

The students were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a scooter. All of them belonged to FM College Balasore.

Police said all the three died on the spot and the injured person was admitted to hospital with critical injury.

