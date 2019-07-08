Jagatsinghpur:Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudha Singh suspended Monday two police constables over the escape of a prisoner from court premises Saturday. The undertrial however, was nabbed again shortly afterwards.

The suspended cops are Gourang Charan Roul and Sangram Keshari Rout. They have been placed under suspension for negligence of duty due to which Surya managed to hoodwink the police and escape from the court premises.

According to sources, the two were on duty when Surya was brought to the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Jagatsinghpur Saturday for hearing. However, taking advantage of the laxity, he escaped.

PNN