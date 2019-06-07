Badasahi/Soro: Two persons died and one was injured seriously in two separate road mishaps involving motorcycles in Mayurbhanj district and Balasore district Friday.

Two motorcycles collided head-on on Badasahi-Betnati road near Baghamara village under Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj district leading to a fatality.

While the deceased has been identified as Tapan Mahanta (40) of Bidakhunta village under Badasahi police limits, the injured person is yet to be identified.

In the other similar yet unrelated head-on collision involving two motorcycles at Dahisadha on National Highway 16 under Soro police limits in Balasore district police, the rider of the motorcycle died.

The deceased has been identified as Sashikant Nayak (45) of Mugunpur village.

Sources said, after the collision between two motorcycles coming from opposite directions, Sashikant fell on the road and came under the wheels of a truck passing on the stretch, causing his death on the spot.

One being informed, Soro police reached the spot and recovered the body while local people detained the truck and staged a road blockade, sources added.

PNN