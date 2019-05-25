Bhubaneswar: Two people died and another one was injured after a truck mowed them down near Fire Station square under Nayapalli police limits here Saturday afternoon.

The injured one is undergoing treatment at Capital hospital here.

While the identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained, police have launched an investigation and a manhunt to nab the accused driver.

According to a source, the victims were waiting for their buses near the fire station square when a truck, heading from Nayapalli towards Baramunda ran them over, presumably after the driver lost control of the wheels.

Some of the onlookers tried to stop the truck, but the driver managed to flee.

As angry mob gathered at the spot protesting against the driver, police reached the venue and brought the situation under control.

PNN