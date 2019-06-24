Rasulpur: Two persons were killed after a portion of a wall of an under-construction house collapsed on them at Balipatna village of Atalapur panchayat under this block in Jajpur district Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Banamali Sahu (55), the owner, and Chandan Lenka (25), a labourer.

Sources said, it was when the construction of the house was underway that a portion of a 20-inch mud wall caved in, trapping the owner and a labourer. Another labourer Panchunath sustained injuries and has been admitted at Dharmasala government hospital.

Police seized the body for postmortem at Jajpur district headquarters hospital.

PNN