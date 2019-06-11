Korba: Two persons died and as many others fell ill after inhaling a poisonous gas inside a well in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, police said Tuesday.

The two victims had entered the well located in a house in Patrapali village late Sunday night to rescue a cow.

Initially, the first person went into the well with the help of a rope but soon fell unconscious after inhaling the gas. His neighbor, who went to look for him fainted as well.

The villagers alerted the police, when two more people who entered the well did not come out. The police immediately launched a rescue operation, Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal said.

Two men were pulled out of the well in an unconscious condition with the help of villagers and were immediately shifted to a local hospital where they were undergoing treatment.

The bodies of two others, identified as Ganpat Singh (35) and Ramnarayan Singh (33) along with the cattle’s carcass were fished out Monday evening after hectic efforts by a team of the State Disaster Response Force, Jaiswal said.

“It is suspected that they died after inhaling some poisonous gas,” the official said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known in the autopsy report.

